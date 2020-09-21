Robin Flory

Robin K. Flory, 63, Defiance, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
She was born December 25, 1956, to Dean and Martha (Nally) Flory in Defiance, Ohio. Robin worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 37 years until her retirement in August 2016. She was a member of Free Christian Church of God in Continental, Ohio.
Robin was known by many because of her thrifty pickin', auctions and garage sales. Her love for vintage furniture and antique items was endless. She loved to collect "junk" and turn it into beautiful treasures. She was an amazing painter and seamstress, and she created beautiful stained glass. Robin will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Robin is survived by her father, Dean (Bonnie) Flory of Defiance; her sister, Marsha (John) Yeutter of Defiance; stepsisters, Amy (Tom) Coleman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Molly (Joel) Moening of Defiance, and Toni (Dan) Pelc of Kalamazoo, Mich. She also leaves behind her nephew, John (Stacy) Yeutter of Defiance, and their children, Ryan and Makenzie; her niece, Ashlee (Geoff) Burns of Fort Wayne, Ind., and their children, Leah and Garret; and several stepnieces and stepnephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Flory; grandparents, Sie and Mary Flory, and Oscar and Nevada Nally; and stepgrandparents, Milton and Kathryn Adams.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Free Christian Church of God in Continental, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the church, with Pastor James Fry officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Free Christian Church of God or the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
