GROVER HILL - Robin S. Tumblin, 53, Grover Hill, died at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1966, in Van Wert, to the late Owen J. and Evelyn J. (Hill) Tumblin. She also was preceded in death by a brother, DeWayne Tumblin; niece, Taylor B. Tumblin; and nephews, Daniel J. Tumblin and Steven David Lehman.
She is survived by four siblings, Terry (Keith) Geiger of Ottoville, Karen (Larry) Sanderson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Deborah Lehman of Van Wert, and Roger (Kelly) Tumblin of Oakwood; and nieces and nephews, Michelle (Gary Logan) Porter, Layla Logan, Mitchell Porter, Danielle and Casey Fuhrmann, Eric (Brook) Channing, Brock (Katti) Allen, Jeffery L. Curtis, Jeannie M. Mansfield, Julie (Ryan) Gerardot, Michelle Rene (Matt) Tumblin Menke and Matthew Dewayne Tumblin.
Robin was a member of Middle Creek United Methodist Church, Grover Hill, and worked for Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors, Bryan. She graduated from Wayne Trace High School, Haviland, and attended Defiance College.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church, with Rev. Eileen Kochensparger officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Stephen Lehman Memorial Fund.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 22, 2019