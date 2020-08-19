Rodney Miller

HAMLER - Rodney Dean Miller, 69, died early Monday morning, August 17, 2020, in his Hamler home.
His Legacyâ€¦ Rod was born September 27, 1950, to George Fredrick and Maxine Lenore (Hoffman) Miller in Defiance. In 1968, he graduated from Hamler High School. In 1970, he was in Vietnam for two years with the United States Army. Rod worked at GM Powertrain for 36 years. On December 29, 1989, he married Pat Anne Baden. He was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Hamler and the Hamler Men's Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 262, VFW New Bavaria and the Eagles of Ottawa.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; children, Stefanie Miller of Hamler, Shelly Grant of Napoleon and Shawn (Eric) Sonnenberg, Hamler; stepchildren, Eric (Amy) Prigge and Lisa Stout; eight grandchildren, Alexis, Audrey, Austin, Braden, Drew, Annalise, Colton and Kate; and a sister, Janet (Dean) Solowin, Naples, Fla. Rod was preceded in death by his siblings, Dona Signorelli and David Miller Sr.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 435 Second Street, Hamler, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., with the celebration of Rod's life at 4 p.m., with Reverend James Wenger officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. Burial will follow in Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Hamler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Putnam County Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.