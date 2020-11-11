Roger C. Berner, 84, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born June 17, 1936, to Calvin and Elizabeth (Bishop) Berner in Lockport, New York. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On February 14, 1966, he married Dorothy May (Koller) Berner, who resides in Defiance.
Roger worked for over 52 years as a millwright at General Motors until his retirement. He was a member of Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, VFW Post 3360, Eagles Aerie 372 and Moose Lodge 2094. He enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, and buying new trucks. Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Roger will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy May Berner of Defiance; his two daughters, Angela Campisano of Sarasota, Fla., and Elizabeth (Jerry) Rauber of Defiance; and his six sons, Roger (Maxine) Berner Jr. of Sarasota, Fla., Carl (Pam) Berner of Lockport, N.Y., Kert (Dana) Berner of Lockport, N.Y., Gerald (Kim) Berner of Burt, N.Y., Ted (Candi) Berner of Defiance, and Chuck (Denise) Berner of Defiance. He also leaves behind his sister, Carol; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric John Witsoe; and his brother, Richard.
Visitation and funeral services are private. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by AMVETS Post 1991. Masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors
