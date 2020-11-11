1/1
Roger Berner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger C. Berner, 84, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born June 17, 1936, to Calvin and Elizabeth (Bishop) Berner in Lockport, New York. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On February 14, 1966, he married Dorothy May (Koller) Berner, who resides in Defiance.
Roger worked for over 52 years as a millwright at General Motors until his retirement. He was a member of Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, VFW Post 3360, Eagles Aerie 372 and Moose Lodge 2094. He enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, and buying new trucks. Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Roger will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy May Berner of Defiance; his two daughters, Angela Campisano of Sarasota, Fla., and Elizabeth (Jerry) Rauber of Defiance; and his six sons, Roger (Maxine) Berner Jr. of Sarasota, Fla., Carl (Pam) Berner of Lockport, N.Y., Kert (Dana) Berner of Lockport, N.Y., Gerald (Kim) Berner of Burt, N.Y., Ted (Candi) Berner of Defiance, and Chuck (Denise) Berner of Defiance. He also leaves behind his sister, Carol; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric John Witsoe; and his brother, Richard.
Visitation and funeral services are private. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by AMVETS Post 1991. Masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved