Roger Memmer

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Roger Paul Memmer, 79, Saint Cloud, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020, in Hospice Care at Advent Health in Kissimmee, Florida.
He was born May 6, 1941, to the late Robert and Pauline (Mains) Memmer in Defiance, Ohio. Roger was a 1959 graduate of Defiance High School. On August 2, 1974, he married Arlene "Reny" (Schantz) Memmer, who resides in St. Cloud, Florida.
Roger was the founding owner of Memmer's Water Tech from 1976 until his retirement in 1999. He was the past president of Ohio Water Quality Association. His greatest joy was traveling with Reny, the love of his life. They have traveled to all 50 states, all 11 provinces of Canada, to six continents, and have enjoyed 117 cruises. Roger will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; daughters, Michelle Cook of Castle Rock, Colo., Mindy (Larry) Moore of Defiance, and Misty (Trent) Waldron of Toledo, Ohio; his stepdaughter, Roxanne (Kim Para) Shetler of Empire, Mich.; and stepsons, Russ (Dot) Shetler of Troy, Ohio, and Dwayne (Jannean Doster) Shetler of Defiance. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Patsy Myers of Leesburg, Fla., Gary (Lucy) Memmer and Richard Memmer, all of Defiance, and Debbie Boyd of Lake James, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Tara Hunter.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Vitas Community Connection-Program 17 (Hospice), P.O. Box 64352, Cincinnati, Ohio 45264-5352. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.