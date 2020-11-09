NAPOLEON - Roger George Wagner, 86, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Swanton Valley Nursing Home.
He was born February 26, 1934, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Albert and Eulah (Clay) Wagner. On August 28, 1955, he married Emelie (Vandenberghe) Wagner, and she preceded him in death on May 9, 1990. He then married Gladys (Romes) Wagner on March 6, 1992, and she preceded him in death on March 16, 2020.
George was the livestock foreman for the former Lugbill Livestock for over 45 years. After retirement, he worked maintenance for Northwest State Community College and then volunteered at the Napoleon Filling Home of Mercy. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners. He served in the U.S. Army.
George enjoyed sports, but he was especially fond of baseball and the Detroit Tigers. He continued his love for the sport as a coach for Little League and Pony League teams in Ridgeville and Napoleon. He was a talented singer and liked to sing.
He is survived by his children, John Wagner and Jean (Terry) Cohrs; stepchildren, Rick (Diane) Buddelmeyer and Scott Buddelmeyer; grandchildren, Ryan, Drew, Derek, Emelie and Jillian; stepgrandchildren, Nicholas and Brittni; great-stepgrandchild, Nicholas Jr.; and siblings, Richard (Eunice) Winzeler and Mary (Ralph) Mungons. He also was preceded in death by a stepgrandchild, Matthew.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon joint veteran posts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Filling Home Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
.