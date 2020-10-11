1/1
Roger Williamson
NAPOLEON - Roger L. Williamson, 84, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 10, 1936, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Roger G. and Katherine (McGill) Williamson. On September 24, 1957, he married Dolores McBroom in Defiance, Ohio. Roger worked as a meat cutter for over 60 years at Chief Supermarkets. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, where he was a former deacon. He also helped coach Napoleon Little League Baseball and served as vice president of the UFCW 911 Local for 10 years. He proudly served in the National Guard for five years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; son, Mark; and grandchildren, Kirk (Kate) Williamson and Matthew Williamson.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Scheele; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Williamson.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. John UCC or a charity of the donor's choice and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
