ARCHBOLD - Roland "Ron" J. Hornyak, 85, Archbold, and formerly of Defiance, went home to be with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, while a patient at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, where he received loving compassion and care.
He was born July 28, 1935, in Cleveland, the son of Julius and Eleanor (McGinty) Hornyak. He married Christine McCoy, who passed away in 1986. He then married Doris (Hutchison) Short in 1988, who survives. A devoted husband and loving, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, they were married 32 years on Oct. 22, 2020.
In the 1960s, he worked at the Cleveland Tank Plant at Brook Park, Ohio, as a test driver. In 1987, after having worked for GM Powertrain in Defiance, he retired. Ron was a U.S. Marine, having served in Korea with the 1st Marine Division, 37th Div. O.A.N.G., U.S Army, 82nd Airborne (Army), 11th Special Forces Airborne, U.S. A.R. Det. 323 M.P. Napoleon; 200th Red Horse Air Guard; and the Port Clinton O.A.N.G. State Rifle & Pistol Team.
A life member of VFW Post 3360, he was also a member of M.C.L. Detachment 758, Devil Dogs Pound 256, DAV
Chapter 36, a former M.C.L. chaplain. He volunteered at CCNO, Stryker, as a chaplain and librarian. A volunteer for Five-County Drug and Alcohol, Ron was a friend of Bill W. He was a member of Bryan Masonic Lodge F&AM 215, Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite 32 Degree, and Boy Scouts of America, troop leader 320.
Surviving are four daughters, Debra Hornyak, Kathy Jones, Christine Curl and Shearl (Steve) Johnson; two sons, Robert "Bob" (Pam) and Steve (Sue); also son, Todd W. Short (Christina, deceased) and Jackie, Todd's fiancÃ©; daughters, Tonya Short and Tandy (Scott) Szabo; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six brothers, Julius Hornyak Jr. (deceased), Richard "Dick" (Maggie), deceased, Michael, John and Stephen Hornyak, and Don (Darlene) Hornyak; and a stepbrother, John.
"I am the Resurrection and the Life; the one who believes in me will live; even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11: 25-26.
Ron's wishes were to have no service and celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.
"Don't be sad, I'm going home to be with Jesus; celebrate; I'm crossing over that 'Rainbow Bridge' to see my Lord and Savior, and all those loved ones that have gone on before."
A real history buff, and a patriotic American, Ron had a great sense of humor and was passionate about sharing the love of Jesus Christ - it brought him through so many of life's events.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, beside Christine (his deceased wife).
Any memorials to Archbold or Defiance Hospice or Youth for Christ in Defiance.