Rolland Baden


1937 - 2020
Rolland Baden Obituary
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Rolland "Rollie" Norman Baden received his well-deserved angel wings on Friday, March 13, 2020.
He was born December 2, 1937, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Henry and Edna (Freytag) Baden. He graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1956. He was 82 and living in Auburndale, Florida, and formerly of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
On December 13, 1958, he married the love of his life, Marsha (Locke) Baden, who survives. Together they had five children of whom he was so proud: Sandra (Doug) Nickels, Kevin (Kathy) Baden, Michael (Pam) Baden, Ty (Christy Jones) Baden and Amie (James Osborne) Gerken. He had 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Those who were fortunate enough to know Rollie, knew he lived life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. He loved his family so much, and his kids and grandkids were always a topic of conversation.
Rollie served his community like he served his family - steadily and fully. He was employed as a plumber and Henry County Deputy auditor, and was a handyman all of his life. He proudly served as a long-term volunteer fireman for the Ridgeville Corners Fire Department (including serving as captain).
He was welcomed home by his parents, Henry and Edna Baden; sister, Bernadine Buchhop; and brother, William Baden; along with his nephews, Tom and Bill Buchhop and Scott Cordes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 25, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
