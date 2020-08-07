1/1
Ron Fessel
CONTINENTAL - Ron L. Fessel, 77, Continental, died at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 27, 1943, in Defiance, to the late John and Ruby (Lloyd) Fessel. On August 31, 1975, he married Cheryl Whitnery, who survives in Continental.
Also surviving are a son, Ron Fessel Jr. of San Diego, Calif.; and a brother, Greg Fessel of Fort Pierce, Fla. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Fessel.
Ron was a retired pipefitter from Local 50 in Toledo and a Navy veteran.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Ken Pollitz officiating. Military rites by the Continental American Legion will follow afterwards at the funeral home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks must be worn.
Memorials may be made in Ron's name to the Putnam County Home Care and Hospice, Defiance County Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
