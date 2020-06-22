Ron Nienberg

CONTINENTAL - Ron J. Nienberg, 74, Continental, died at 8:17 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 6, 1946, in Lima, to the late George and Marie (Siefert) Nienberg. On May 5, 1968, he married Mary Ridinger, and she survives in Continental.
Other survivors include three children, William (Sara) Nienberg of Holgate, Julie (Xon) Shingledecker of Mechanicsburg and Georgina (Kenneth) DeRosia of Continental; eight grandchildren, Aaron McCleese, Ashley McCleese, Jasmine DeRosia, Laura Nienberg, Douglas Nienberg, Adam Nienberg, Derek Myers and Brooke Myers; and two brothers, Eugene (Norleen) Nienberg of Pandora and Dwayne Nienberg of Cloverdale.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Donald and Rick; and a sister, JoAnn Niese.
Ron retired from Campbell Soup in Napoleon. He also drove truck for Fisher Cheese of Wapakoneta for 21 years, and enjoyed working on trucks and tractors. Ron was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. He loved attending the grandchildren's sporting events and driving his pick-up to the Maumee River daily.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation was from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, as well as one hour prior to the mass Tuesday at the church.
Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.