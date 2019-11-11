|
|
NAPOLEON - Ronald G. "Ron" Birr, 84, Napoleon, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born August 25, 1935, in Toledo, to Clarence E. and Ida (Worley) Birr. He married Patricia J. (Finerd) Self on August 23, 1980, and she survives him, cherishing their 39 years of marriage.
Also surviving are his children, Ronald (Daisy) Birr of Georgia, Richard (Vicki) Birr of Arizona, Jacqueline (James) May, Steven Birr, Kathleen (Randall) Dickman and Erik (Mickie) Birr of Ohio, and Lori Kuszmaul of Virginia; 38 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Florence (Robert) Krist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Helen Birr; sisters, Joyce Gerhart and Wanda King; and a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Armstrong.
Ron enjoyed fishing and camping at Sunny's Campground, and spending time with his family whom he loved and adored. He was a true tinkerer: woodworking, plumbing, and anything he could put his hands on. He retired from Clevite in Napoleon after 30 years of service.
Ron said he "accomplished everything in life that he wanted to."
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Retired Major James Sayer officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ridgeville Township Fire and Rescue. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Ron's family would like to extend appreciation and thanks for all his care from Elara Caring.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019