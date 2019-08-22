|
|
OAKWOOD - Ronald J. Speiser I, 79, Oakwood, died at 1:42 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born August 20, 1940, in Defiance, to the late Donald and Jeanette (Mack) Speiser. On August 17, 1963, he married Eva L. Arnold, who died on May 1, 2000.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald J. Speiser II of Oakwood and Michael Speiser of Paulding; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma (James) Ferguson of Napoleon; and a brother, James (Sharon) Speiser of Xenia, Ill.
Ronald retired from General Motors, Defiance, in 2003. He also retired in 2017 after 43 years with the Oakwood Fire Department, where he was a former fire chief. He was a former EMT with the Oakwood EMS and a former fire safety inspector for Paulding County. Ronald was a 2014 grand marshal for the Oakwood Homecoming.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Stan Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 23, 2019