Ronald Leu

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. - Ronald Earl Leu, 78, Shipshewana, Indiana, and formerly of Archbold, Ohio, left this earth to meet his Savior and Lord, Jesus, on July 3, 2020. Ron passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ron was born May 5, 1942, to Earl and Isabel (Neuenschwander) Leu near Archbold. Ron was a graduate of Archbold High School, attended the Ohio State University for two years, and served in the United States Army Reserves for six years.

On August 6, 1966, he married Helen Nofziger, and she survives. They were blessed to celebrate 53 years of marriage and extremely thankful for their three children, Scott, Stephanie and Stacy, their children's spouses, and their grandchildren.

Most of his occupational years were spent in the automobile industry. He sold cars and also held management positions at Christy Motors Sales and Rich Ford Lincoln Mercury.

Ron always said that the most important decision he ever made was on August 2, 1981, when both Helen and he gave their hearts and lives to Jesus Christ. They served together in their church teaching on God's plan for marriage and family, leading Bible studies in their home, and mentoring new believers. Ron was a Godly example to his children, grandchildren, and to all those who knew him.

For the past 10 years, Ron and Helen spent the winter months in Florida near Scott and Stephanie and their families and then the remaining months near Stacy and her family. Ron thought that he was truly blessed by this situation and loved being a part of all of his family members' daily lives.

Ron is survived by his wife, Helen; their children, Scott (Nicole) Leu of Brandon, Florida, Stephanie (Richard) Roberts, Brandon, and Stacy (Sheldon) Shrock, Middlebury, Indiana; two granddaughters, Jordan (Derek) Bellot and Brianna Leu; four grandsons, Sam Leu, Dawson and Dylan Shrock, and Avery Roberts; his sister, Pat Yoder; and his brother, Robert "Buggs" Leu.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at Family Christian Center, Defiance, Ohio, on Saturday, July 11, from 2-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will take place, also at Family Christian Center on Sunday afternoon, July 12, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials in Ron's honor may be given to Children's Lantern, Defiance, Ohio; or Samaritan's Purse.







