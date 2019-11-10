|
|
CONTINENTAL - Ronald E. "Joe" Okuly, 71, Continental, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 7, 1948, in Defiance, to the late Cornelius and Alice (Fackler) Okuly. On July 1, 2000, he married Teresa Howard (Carder), and she survives in Continental.
Other survivors include two children, Chance Okuly of Defiance and Devin (Amber) Okuly of Van Wert; two stepdaughters, Kelly (Joe Bussle) Carder of Cloverdale and Robbie Carder of Continental; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Kay (Dave) Cross of Continental, Barb (Tony Hernandez) Soto of Defiance, Mary (John Soto) Okuly of New Bavaria, Deb (Pat) McCague of Continental, Charles "Chip" (Sharon) Okuly and Dale Okuly, both of Continental; and many nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, James Okuly; and a granddaughter, Amanda K. Powell.
Joe retired in 2011 from General Motors in Defiance after 48 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, and the local UAW. He was an avid bowler and very proud of his numerous 300 score games. Joe loved to fish, hunt, play cards and spend time with family and friends.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Creek. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, as well as one hour prior to the mass Tuesday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Continental EMS or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019