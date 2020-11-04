HAMLER - Ronald "Ron" Spangler, 69, Hamler, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born March 17, 1951, to Dennis and Ruth (Boden) Spangler of Malinta. On December 4, 1971, he married the love of his life, Shirley Meyer, who survives.
Ron was a 1969 graduate of Malinta/Grelton High School and will be remembered as its super-star basketball player. Ron worked for Tenneco of Napoleon for 27 years, retiring in 2010. He also briefly owned and operated Hamler Lanes. Ron was an avid bowler and golfer. The one thing he loved the most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruth Spangler; wife of 48 years, Shirley Spangler; children, Cindy (Tim) Gobrogge, Ronnie (Megan) Spangler, Dennis (Jenny) Spangler, Phillip (Jennifer) Spangler, and Tony (Lauretta) Spangler; and 14 grandchildren. He also is survived by his siblings, Denise (Paul) Baatz, Diana Lengel and David (Susan) Spangler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Spangler; granddaughter, Kyndall; and brothers, Steven and Darius Spangler.
It was Ron's final wishes that all funeral services would be held privately. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., of Napoleon.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Ron at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
