Ronald Steel

Ronald J. Steel, 64, Defiance, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born December 26, 1955, to the late Leo "Bud" and Marjorie (Groh) Steel in Defiance, Ohio. Ron proudly served our country in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. On July 4, 1987, he married Marilyn (Ankney) Steel, who survives in Defiance. He worked for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 2003. Ron was a member of Defiance American Legion Post 117, and a life member of AMVETS Post 1991. He enjoyed farming, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Ron will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Marilyn Steel of Defiance; his son, Chris Steel of Defiance; and his daughter, Brandy (Michael) Spicer of Centerville, Ohio. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Riley Steel and Gemma Steel; his brother, Dave (Nancy, deceased) Steel, and three sisters; Vicki (Rick) Kiessling, Kathy (Bob) Masterson and Mary (Louie-dec.) Combs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ruth Underwood and Peg Steel.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at Sherman Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to The Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
