HICKSVILLE - Rosalee Porter, 75, Hicksville, Ohio, passed Friday, November 13, 2020, in her residence with her family by her side.
She was born June 14, 1945, in St. Marys, Ohio, the daughter of the late Norman and Ina Fay (Johns) Wurster. Rosalee was a 1963 graduate of St. Marys High School. She married Michael B. Porter on November 26, 2011, in Waterloo, Indiana, and he survives. Rosalee worked as a certified nursing assistant at Betz Nursing Home and previously at Laurels of Dekalb. In her free time, Rosalee enjoyed playing Bejeweled and Candy Crush. She cherished her time with her family and having a girl's day. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Michael B. Porter of Hicksville, Ohio; six daughters, Lori A. Grunden of Van Wert, Ohio, Tracie (Mario) Salazar of Odessa, Texas, Amy S. (Marc) Rumpf of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Melinda F. Wilson of Bryan, Ohio, Leslie (Gary) McCain of Hicksville, Ohio, and Lisa J. (Doug) Harter of Auburn, Indiana; stepdaughter, Laura A. Smalt of Bath, New York; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four siblings.
Rosalee was preceded in death by her second husband, Lester Krontz; and two brothers.
There will be private family services held. Services are by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
The family ask those remembering Roasalee, to make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 111 East Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne Indiana, 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
