GROVER HILL - Rose Marie Jenkins, 83, Grover Hill, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Vancrest of Payne after her ongoing battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born April 8, 1937, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Frank and Geneva Cupps. She married the love of her life, Williard Jenkins, in 1967, who preceded her in death. Rose loved being a homemaker and her hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening, making crafts and playing bingo.
Additional survivors include children, Marv (Barb) Cupps of Mark Center, Jim (Patricia) Jenkins of Van Wert and Ben (Autumn) Jenkins of Fremont, Ind.; grandchildren, John Cupps, Gary (Lacy) and Scott (Jennifer) Cupps, Parker and Dawson Jenkins, Tyler Messman, Conner, and Brently Jenkins; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Richard Kemp, Louise Pitts and Sandra Harvey, all of Champaign County, Ohio, and Lillian and Rosie Burgie of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Micheal Lontz; brother, William Cupps; three stepbrothers and two stepsisters.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Rose's name to Vancrest of Payne. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.