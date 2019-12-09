|
|
PAULDING - Rose A. LaFountain, 68, of Paulding, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at The Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born October 25, 1951, to Donald and Barbara (VanScoder) Ankney in Defiance. On July 26, 1994, she married Thomas LaFountain, who resides in Paulding. Rose was a member of Moose Lodge 2094 in Defiance. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a great cook, and she enjoyed painting and cryptography.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Thomas LaFountain of Paulding; children, Barbara Blair, Jennifer (Ryan) Herr and Ronald Blair; and stepchildren, Travis (Dawn) LaFountain and Amanda (Mike) Mullins. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Danielle Blair, Noah Hasch and Jeremiah Roberts; stepgrandchildren, Linsey and Caleb LaFountain and Allissia (Wade) Matthews; great-grandchildren, Joshua Blair, Josie Schuette and Juno Schuette; and her siblings, Rebecca Osborne, Bernard (Cynthia) Ankney, Shelby (William) Southam and Samuel Ankney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Ankney; and sister, Sarah Ankney.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Sherman Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019