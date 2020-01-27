|
|
BARBERTON - Rosemary "Jeanne" Chastain-Miller, 92, passed away at home on January 25, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1927, to the late Richard and Irene Weidenhamer in Andover, Ohio. Jeanne retired from Goodyear Aerospace and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish. Jeanne loved raising and caring for her four children, hosting Sunday meals, going to church, praying her rosary, neighborhood parties, and her beautiful view of the Portage Lakes. Her Lord came first in her life and she was a true prayer warrior. We will miss being told "You are in my prayers," and being asked "Did you get enough to eat?" Thankfully her precious Lord answered her daily prayer of "Help me, Lord." We will miss her so much.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Martin Miller; and her second husband of seven years, Harry Chastain; and her son, Alan Miller.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Paul Miller, David (Denise) Miller and Diane (Robert) Davis; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Gretchen Davis.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis deSales Parish (www.stfparish.com), in memory of Jeanne. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jeanne's family at the funeral home website..
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020