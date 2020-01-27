Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Chastain-Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary "Jeanne" Chastain-Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary "Jeanne" Chastain-Miller Obituary
BARBERTON - Rosemary "Jeanne" Chastain-Miller, 92, passed away at home on January 25, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1927, to the late Richard and Irene Weidenhamer in Andover, Ohio. Jeanne retired from Goodyear Aerospace and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish. Jeanne loved raising and caring for her four children, hosting Sunday meals, going to church, praying her rosary, neighborhood parties, and her beautiful view of the Portage Lakes. Her Lord came first in her life and she was a true prayer warrior. We will miss being told "You are in my prayers," and being asked "Did you get enough to eat?" Thankfully her precious Lord answered her daily prayer of "Help me, Lord." We will miss her so much.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Martin Miller; and her second husband of seven years, Harry Chastain; and her son, Alan Miller.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Paul Miller, David (Denise) Miller and Diane (Robert) Davis; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Gretchen Davis.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis deSales Parish (www.stfparish.com), in memory of Jeanne. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jeanne's family at the funeral home website..
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -