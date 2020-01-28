|
MONROE, N.C. - Roy Heidenescher was born at home July 6, 1938, in Cloverdale, Ohio, in 1938.
At the age of 5, he lost his father to cancer. His mom raised him and eight of his 13 siblings as a single mother.
He married the love of his life, Frances Bidlack, from Oakwood, Ohio, and together they had four boys. John married Penny Sipe, Jim married Kimberly Bird, Jack married Kathy Bowen, and Greg married Bertha Carmargo. In all, Roy had 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren whom he loved.
Cancer took him on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the year of our Lord. Today, he is playing bass in Christ's gospel choir. In his younger years, Roy was an athlete who ran track, played football and boxed. He was an Army Ranger and a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Professionally, Roy worked all aspects of the Forging Industry. Outside of work, Roy's love for music was well known. It also was rumored that he regularly cheated at cards, but those allegations were only ever levied by those who lost to him and were never proven.
Of one thing you could be sure: Roy gave his best at everything he did. He was one of the most genuine people you could meet. And you always knew where you stood with him. He regularly went out of his way for those he loved or cared about. In this way, he became for his family, friends and acquaintances, someone worthy of emulation. He wasn't perfect, but he was perfect for us. My Love, Dad, Grandpa, Great-grandpa, brother, uncle, my friend, you made a great and positive impact on this world. The world is better because of you, but will take all of us to fill the gap you left. You will forever be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Monroe, N.C., on February 1, 2020, at 1 pm. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the family.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 29, 2020