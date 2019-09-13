|
|
PAULDING - Ruby A. Bakle, 79, Paulding, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at her home in Paulding, Ohio.
She was born February 21, 1940, to Paul and Hazel (Franks) Sawyer in Defiance, Ohio. On September 24, 1955, she married James J. Bakle, who resides in Paulding.
Ruby was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, fishing, cooking, and especially mowing the yard. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Ruby will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, James Bakle of Paulding; her four children, Deborah (David) Bakle-Carn of Sylvania, Richard (Cassidy) Bakle of Paulding, Diana Bakle of Paulding, and Mary Sunday (Todd Flory) of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; three brothers, Charles Sawyer of Cecil, Eddie Sawyer of Edon, and Dennis Sawyer of Defiance; and her sister, Sharon Scott of Hicksville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher J. Bakle; and sister, Nancy Sawyer.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Rosary service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Cecil, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to the church or CHP Hospice of Paulding County. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 13, 2019