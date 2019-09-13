Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Bakle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Bakle


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Bakle Obituary
PAULDING - Ruby A. Bakle, 79, Paulding, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at her home in Paulding, Ohio.

She was born February 21, 1940, to Paul and Hazel (Franks) Sawyer in Defiance, Ohio. On September 24, 1955, she married James J. Bakle, who resides in Paulding.

Ruby was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, fishing, cooking, and especially mowing the yard. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Ruby will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, James Bakle of Paulding; her four children, Deborah (David) Bakle-Carn of Sylvania, Richard (Cassidy) Bakle of Paulding, Diana Bakle of Paulding, and Mary Sunday (Todd Flory) of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; three brothers, Charles Sawyer of Cecil, Eddie Sawyer of Edon, and Dennis Sawyer of Defiance; and her sister, Sharon Scott of Hicksville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher J. Bakle; and sister, Nancy Sawyer.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Rosary service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Cecil, Ohio.

Memorials are suggested to the church or CHP Hospice of Paulding County. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now