Rudy A. Santos, 73, Defiance, died Monday night, June 8, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
His Legacyâ€¦ Rudy was born July 25, 1946, to Jose M. Jr. and Eva (Lazano) Santos in Poteet, Texas. He graduated from Holgate High School. He enlisted with the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Rudy was employed with General Motors, Defiance, as an electrician. He retired after 30 years. He was a member of the UAW, AMVETS and VFW, all of Defiance.
He is survived by his children, Stephen Santos of Defiance, Peter Santos of Wauseon and Angie Santos; five grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Santos, Defiance; and a sister, Laura (Jessie) Bentancur, Saginaw, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Parker Santos; and a sister, Bertha (Joe) Belmares.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Visitation is Monday, June 15, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. The funeral service will be private that same day with Father Nick Cunningham officiating.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
