Russel Arend
PAULDING - Russel J. Arend, 85, Paulding died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born June 24, 1935, in Paulding, son of the late Herman F. and Elsie (Gordon) Arend Sr. On September 4, 1954, he married Mary C. Sauber, who preceded him in death on July 6, 2018. He was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Russel was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed woodworking. He was instrumental in organizing a foundation for the developmentally disabled.
Russel is survived by his children, Cathy (Chuck) Fowler, Rick (Mary) Arend, Lorie (Mike) Strable, Mark (Karen) Arend, Den (Denise) Arend, and Tom Arend, all of Paulding, and Theresa (Bret) Busch of Oakwood; 20 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Ivan (Patricia) Arend, Paulding; sisters, Alma Thornell of Paulding, and Helen (Robert) Sauber of Defiance.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Herman Arend Jr. and a sister, Donna Dean Proxmire.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish. He will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Cecil.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Divine Mercy Catholic Parish.
Friends are invited to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.



Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
