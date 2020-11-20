Ruth "Pete" Eleanor Christman, 90, Defiance, Ohio, and formerly of Deshler, Ohio, passed away Tuesday night, November 17, 2020, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
Ruth was born August 23, 1930, in Defiance County, to the late Emery and Ruby (Merz) Diamond. Growing up around Ayersville, she became known by the nickname "Pete." She attended Ayersville United Methodist Church and graduated from Ayersville High School in 1948.
On February 21, 1959, she married Clayton G. Christman and they moved to his hometown of Deshler. Here she was a dedicated homemaker and mother. They attended the former Deshler United Methodist Church and she enjoyed participating in women's bowling leagues at Deshler Lanes and women's volleyball in her community. Over the years, she was always up for a good card game, going to garage sales and looking for antiques or being the family joke teller. Through it all, there was no greater focus than that of her family. She was a devoted wife and mother. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelli (Scott) Seiler, Bryan, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Sue Christman, Leipsic, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon Seiler and Kirsten Seiler; stepgrandchildren, Darci (Jeff) Swick and Derek (Melinda) Hermiller; and five great-stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; her son, Jeffrey Christman; two sisters, Francis Murphy and Gertrude Becher; and three brothers, Emery Diamond Jr., Walter Diamond and Robert Diamond.
Services will be private for the family and Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband, Clayton, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences and messages can be shared at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
.