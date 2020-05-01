WILLIAMS CENTER - Ruth M. Davis, 97, Williams Center, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Country Cousins and loved to cook.
Ruth was born November 17, 1922, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Alma (Brace) Stambaugh. She married Ralph E. Davis, and he preceded her in death.
Ruth is survived by her children, Rick E. Davis of Springfield, Ohio, Cheryl K. (Denis) Grine of West Unity and Carol A. Davis of Bryan; six grandchildren, Robert Davis, Denise (Steve) Marquart, Keith (Krista) Grine, Amy Garcia, Jennifer Garcia and Lisa Garcia; four great-grandchildren, Branden, Trea, Elise and Hudson; a brother, Robert (Norma) Stambaugh, and sister, Dorothy Sheets, both of Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Glenn, Ellery and her twin, Russell Stambaugh; and sisters, Virgie King, Lucille Burns and Donna Oyer.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Farmer Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. For those wishing to attend Ruth's services, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family your support. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Krill Funeral Service Bryan, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Williams County Humane Society or CHP Home Care & Hospice.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.