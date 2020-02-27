Home

Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:45 PM
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Ottawa, OH
View Map
Resources
Ruth Giesige Obituary
OTTAWA - Ruth M. Giesige, 97, Ottawa, died at 7 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born May 15, 1922, in Ottoville, to the late Arnold and Mildred (Obringer) Lauer. On October 30, 1946, she married Earl V. Giesige. He died November 9, 1968.
Survivors include five children, Donald (Joyce) Giesige of Glandorf, Tim (Sharon) Giesige of Lake Wales, Fla., Debora (Jack) Myers of Columbus Grove, Christine (Greg) Barlage of Sandston, Va., and Pamela Giesige, Leipsic; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Siefker of Glandorf, Nancy Warnimont of Miller City, Irene Flynn of Warrenton, Va., Lois Flynn of Sebring, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Giesige; a son, Jerry Giesige; three brothers, William, Jim and Richard Lauer; and a sister, Martha Ellerbrock.
Ruth retired from Quality Care Nursing Home of Holgate as a head cook. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, and its Rosary Altar Society, as well as the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.
A funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February, 29, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, where a scripture service will begin at 7:50 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 28, 2020
