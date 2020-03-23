Home

PAULDING - Ruth E. Riley, 90, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born November 24, 1929, in Paulding, daughter of the late William and Lilas (Musselman) Gunderman. On May 16, 1948, she married Robert D. Riley, who preceded her in death on December 19, 2017. She was a member of First Christian Church, Paulding, and the Horseman's Association.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicky (Bill) Rager of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Cindy (Larry) Grace of Paulding; a sister-in-law, Leah Gunderman, Paulding; grandchildren, Jamie (Sharon) Rager, Jason (Cortney) Rager, Penny Clippinger, Dawn (Dave) Carlisle, Jodi Perl; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Callie Rose, Jack, Corey, Riley, Dokkota, Nick, Destynee, Ethan and Eternity; and a great-great grandchild, Madeline.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dustyn; brothers, Paul and Richard Gunderman; and sisters, Mable Penton, and Ferne Wonderly.
Pastor Merlyn Winters will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 24, 2020
