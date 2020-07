Sally Cairns

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Sally Jane Cairns, 53, Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home.She was born on June 20, 1967 in Defiance, Ohio. Sally worked in retail and as a CNA until her retirement. Most notably, she was a dedicated loving homemaker. Sally was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She had a huge heart and was very non-judgmental. Sally's children were her life, and she loved spending time with them, their friends, and her granddogs.Sally is survived by her father, Kenneth (Polly) Shawver; mother, Jane Brown Brinck; son, Andrew Cairns; daughter, Anna Cairns; and siblings, William (Jeane) Shawver, Rebecca Shawver and Charles Brinck.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Cairns; and her aunt, Barbara Trame.A celebration of life visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville.Condolences may be left at www.randallroberts.com