Sally Cairns

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Sally Jane Cairns, 53, Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 20, 1967 in Defiance, Ohio. Sally worked in retail and as a CNA until her retirement. Most notably, she was a dedicated loving homemaker. Sally was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She had a huge heart and was very non-judgmental. Sally's children were her life, and she loved spending time with them, their friends, and her granddogs.
Sally is survived by her father, Kenneth (Polly) Shawver; mother, Jane Brown Brinck; son, Andrew Cairns; daughter, Anna Cairns; and siblings, William (Jeane) Shawver, Rebecca Shawver and Charles Brinck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Cairns; and her aunt, Barbara Trame.
A celebration of life visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville.
Condolences may be left at www.randallroberts.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
