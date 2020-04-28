|
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Sally Louann Cline of Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on April 24, 2020, at the age of 79. Her death was unrelated to coronavirus.
Born in Ohio in 1941 as the first of seven children of Louis W. Bryan and Ann Bryan (Nagy), she preferred to be called by her middle name, Louann - a union of her parents' first names. As a child, Louann lived with her immediate family on her paternal grandparent's farm in Mark Center Township, Ohio, until her family purchased a farm along the Maumee River in Delaware Township (Sherwood), Ohio, when she was 14 years old. Louann graduated from Farmer High School within the Central Local School District. She attended nearby Defiance College, became a member of Beta Sigma sorority, and attained a B.S. in elementary education in 1964.
Louann is survived by her husband of 56 years, William A. Cline; three children and four beloved grandchildren: daughter, Barbara A. Jaindl, her late husband, Timothy, and their sons, Steven and Gregory of Lower Macungie, Pa.; son, James A. Cline, his wife, Michele Cline, and their children, Elizabeth and Evan of Towson, Md.; and son, Brian L. Cline and his wife, Heather Cline of Sterling, Ma. Additionally, she is survived by two sisters, Jean (Paul) Troeger of Sherwood, Ohio, and Patricia (Vernon) Haase of Hicksville, Ohio; two brothers, Richard and Robert Bryan, both of Sherwood, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jane Fox of Frederick, Md., and Mary Ellen Garley of Sherwood, Ohio.
Through the years, Louann and Bill lived with their children in Ames, Iowa (1964-65); Peru, Illinois (1965-77); Bryan, Ohio (1977-81); and Allentown, Pennsylvania (1981 to present). Louann served as a teacher in all of the states she lived in, but her biggest commitment was to family, church and community. She volunteered in various roles including Boy Scout den leader, Sunday school teacher, Trinity After School Program, and a driver for the Lehigh County Association for the Blind. At Asbury United Methodist Church (Allentown, Pa.) she served as a volunteer Children's Ministry coordinator and enjoyed friendships through United Methodist Women groups such as Circle and events such as the annual bazaar. Louann and Bill shared memories with friends from their Asbury Share Group and volunteer roles including Asbury flower delivery, and Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. They were also dedicated attendees at sports and special events for their children, grandchildren, as well as dozens of out-of-state nieces, nephews and their children.
The immediate family intends to have a private service for Louann at the Memorial Garden at Asbury United Methodist Church, a site which will be accessible to friends and family. A life celebration event will be held with loved ones in northwest Ohio in the coming months as health restrictions allow. Access to online condolences and updates can be found at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider what you can do to support your neighbors and those in need. Cards and donations to Memorial Garden Fund, Asbury UMC, can be sent to Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 29, 2020