Sally Riggs
NAPOLEON - Sally Louise Riggs, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Born October 5, 1941, in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Hershel Wilmoth and Allie Jane Wilmoth. Sally worked at Campbell Soup as a relief operator in Prego from December 3, 1979, until she retired on July 8, 1997. She proceeded to stay home watching her grandchildren and babysitting for others. In October 2007, she started working at Napoleon Chief deli periodically until February 2019. Sally devoted herself to working and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda Kuhlman (Jebb Freeman); her sons, Tom Riggs, Jeff Riggs, and Brian Riggs; her brothers, Willard Wilmoth, Doyle Wilmoth (Lovell) and John Wilmoth (Jeanna); her grandchildren, Loren Ritchey, Nathan Kuhlman (Chelsey), Samantha Rivera (Mario), Heather Davis, Cody Riggs and Brittney Freeman; as well as her 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jerry Riggs; her father, Hershel Wilmoth; mother, Allie Jane Wilmoth; her sisters, Lucille Stewart (Earon) and Hazel Lawson (Lee); sister-in-law, Iness Wilmoth; and her brother, Ronnie Wilmoth.
Sally's visitation and service will be Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 N Scott St., Napoleon. The visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with the service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery preceding the service.
Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the state of Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Sally and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
