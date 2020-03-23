Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Sandra Fitch Obituary
Sandra Lee Fitch, 76, Defiance, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, March 20, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born July 31, 1943, to Lawrence and Dolorus (Brunson) Martie in Medina, Ohio. In 1997, she married Douglas Fitch, who preceded her in death on February 11, 1998. Sandra enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing and canning, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Robert (Tabitha) Heath of Defiance and Rodney Heath of Piqua, Ohio; daughters, Robyn Heath (Brandon Zachrich) of Delphos, and Renee (Joe) Chapman of Bryan. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her sister, Sharon (Erve) Waters of Medina, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; her son, Rodger Heath; and brother, Ron Martie.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 24, 2020
