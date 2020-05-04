Sandra Morehead
PAYNE - Sandra Sue (Seigman) Morehead, 78, Payne, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born June 28, 1941, to Elmer and Dora (Niswander) Seigman in Defiance, Ohio. Sandra was a graduate of Ayersville High School. On May 28, 1960, she married Vernon Morehead, who resides in Payne, Ohio. Sandra was an attendee of Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance. She worked as a secretary for 20 years at Defiance Youth For Christ, and also for a chiropractic office in Tennessee. She loved to read and she enjoyed family gatherings.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Vernon Morehead; three daughters, Vicki (Greg) Schafer, Marci (Alan) Trent, and Kelli (Tom) Stuart; grandchildren, Jason (Amber) Schafer, Danette (Andy) Chaffee, Andrew Osborne, Katie (Ben) Gentry, Riley (Kati) Stuart, Ashley Stuart and Reagan Stuart; great-grandchildren, Maison Schafer, Adysin Schafer, Madilynn Schafer, Attica Gentry and Finnegan Chaffee. She also leaves behind two brothers, Denny (Ann) Seigman and Duane (Karen) Seigman; and a host of other family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, the service will be postponed until a later date. We will then have a Celebration of Life service at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Upon Sandra's request, please address all gifts to Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
