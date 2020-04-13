|
|
NAPOLEON - Sandra Lee (Stites) Myers, 79, Napoleon, died peacefully on Sunday evening, April 12, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born in Defiance on July 27, 1940, to the late Cloyce and Ruth (Roughton) Stites, and a 1958 graduate of Florida High School, Florida Ohio. On November 18, 1961, she married Gary Myers at the Florida United Methodist Church. Gary passed away on April 7, 2016.
Sandy was a homemaker and a member of the Florida United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, card club, camping, boating and caring for their farm animals.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Greg) Boulton and Kim (Randy) Wiemken, both of Archbold, and Brad (Susan) Myers of Napoleon; her grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Hurst, Erica (David) Zamora, Brooke (Andy Durham) Boulton, Rachel (Thomas Brittian) Rhodes, Ben (Megan) Wiemken, Ethan (Madison) Wiemken, Elizabeth (Tyler) Joseph, Anthony Sager and Alexis Myers; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Aubree, Gabriel, Isaac and Zeb Hurst, Kyler Boulton, Kade, Klay and Kala Zamora, Isaiah and Luke Wiemken, and Lilian and Liam Wiemken; and her brother, Cloyce "Sonny" (Pat) Stites, Fremont, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her sister, Phyllis Teopas; and her twin brother, Samuel Lee Stites.
Due to the current health concerns, funeral services will be private. Interment at Independence Cemetery.
Memorials to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or a . Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 14, 2020