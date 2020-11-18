Sandra S. Peterson, 76, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born April 15, 1944, to James and Mae (Uetterling) Gray in Defiance, Ohio. Sandy was a 1962 graduate of Defiance High School. On July 7, 1962, she married Gerald Peterson, who preceded her in death on June 7, 1999. Sandy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary. She worked as a surgical assistant for several years at Defiance Hospital. Sandy enjoyed fishing and crocheting, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her two sons, Jeff Peterson of Defiance, and John Peterson of Tennessee. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Peterson Jr.; her daughter, Jennifer Jo Peterson; and three grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.