ARCHBOLD - Sandra "Sandie" Spohler passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Sandie was the daughter of the late Paul and Esther Greene and born November 24, 1939, in Tiffin, Ohio. She graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School in 1957, where she served as homecoming queen and varsity cheerleader for three years. She next continued her education at The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. Sandie was awarded her diploma in 1959 and then spent 25 years as a floor nurse and supervisor at The Toledo Hospital, among other places.

After their 1993 move to Archbold, she was a volunteer and interpreter for Sauder Village for many happy years. She contributed her master talents as a quilter in the quilt shop for a number of additional years.

Sandie was an active member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church. Her involvement included laundry buddies (which she helped found), VBS and her large Sunday school group. She enjoyed participating in such groups as Knit Wits, Women in Action, and monthly quilt meetings which produced baptismal, graduation, third world country, and Fairlawn auction blankets.

Finally, Sandie loved nothing more than a good book, a puzzle (jigsaw or crossword), or a knitting or counted cross stitch project.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Don Spohler; her siblings, Jack Greene, Richard (Diane) Greene and Debra (Darrell) Lowe; children, Sheryl (Jim) McCarthy and Scott (Leigh) Spohler; grandchildren, Kate McCarthy, Ellie McCarthy, Anna Spohler and Sarah Spohler; and numerous nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as The Aunt Sandie.

The funeral will be celebrated at St Martin's Lutheran Church on Wednesday, October 28 (family members only), with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo following directly after.

Donations to St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Archbold are requested in lieu of flowers. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.







