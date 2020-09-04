Scott Hahn

OAKWOOD - Scott A. Hahn, 57, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born July 10, 1963, to Charles and Marsha Hahn in Defiance, Ohio. Scott worked for Great Lakes Dredging Company and traveled all over the United States. He enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Scott is survived by his mother, Marsha Miller of Defiance; his sister, Kelly Erford of Melrose; and his brother, Tracy and wife, Holly Hahn, of Defiance. He also is survived by his son, Dane S. Hahn of Ney, and his son and daughter (grandchildren) Broly J. Hahn and Aubree J. Hahn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hahn.
Memories from Dane,
In the last four years, I watched my Dad instantly establish a bond with my son and daughter on first meeting. I watched him hold and play with Broly and Aubree making them laugh and giggle. It seemed like he had known them for the past 20 years, just seconds after first seeing them. As much as they both enjoyed visiting him, Aubree adored him. It was always Gamp-pa, Gamp-pa. Before his health took a turn I remember leaving his home, and he was tapping on my truck window to play with Aubree. I watched a single tear run down his face. I knew he would always be looking out for them, as now he is watching over.
Love, Aubree, Broly, Dane
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
