Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Sickmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Sickmiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Sickmiller Obituary
NAPOLEON - Scott Arnold Sickmiller, 52, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away January 27, 2020.
He was born in Bryan, Ohio, on November 4, 1967, to Arnold and Marilyn (Kryling) Sickmiller. Scott married Teresa Ann Witte on February 15, 1997, in St. Augustine, Florida.
Scott was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He liked to fish and golf when he could get outside; otherwise there was always time for video games and movies. Scott loved sports and enjoyed coaching, even if at times it was from the bleachers. He was THE BBQ Grill Master and enjoyed creating those special family moments.
Scott is survived by his wife, Teresa; son, Brandon; daughters, Hannah, Erica and Olivia; father, Arnold (Debbie); brother, Mark; mother and father-in-law, Robert (LaDonna) Witte; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim (Lisa) Witte and Rhonda (Kevin) Ripke, Doug Witte, Matt Witte, Catherine (Brian) Elling and Christine (Nathan) Espinoza; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; and stepfather, Jake Kennedy.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2-7 pm. Funeral Services will be celebrated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Youth Ministry. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -