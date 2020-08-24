1/1
Sebastian Castro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sebastian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sebastian Castro, 38, Defiance, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, from COVID-19.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 17, 1982, the youngest of five children. Sebastian wore many hats as an executive at Rita Reimers.com, enjoyed playing video games, and had a true heart for animals as he rescued many.
Sebastian leaves behind his true love, Nicole (Woodson) Castro, whom he married on March 24, 2018. Also among survivors are numerous other family and friends he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria Lopez.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sebastian's life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved