Sharon Emrick
Sharon Emrick

Sharon Emrick

Sharon Emrick Obituary
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. - Sharon Hornish Emrick, 73, Williamston, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Haslett, Mich.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on November 14, 1946, to Glenn and Edith (Becker) Hornish. Sharon was a 1964 graduate of Defiance High School and a 1968 graduate of Manchester College. She lived most of her life in Williamston, Mich. She was a teacher for a while, and most of her life an artistic hand weaver.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Ben (Darcy) Emrick, Baltimore, Md.; her sisters, Susan Hornish Hurtt of Defiance and Cynthia Hornish (Bob) Bradley, Warsaw, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Myles Emrick; her parents; and two brothers, Allen and Paul Hornish.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 4, 2020
