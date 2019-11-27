|
|
Sharon R. Healy, 87, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.
Sharon was born in South Richland Township, Defiance County, Ohio, on September 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Gladys (Cole) Greenler.
Sharon was an art educator for the Paulding, Ohio, schools. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Defiance College and her master's degree in education from Bowling Green State University. She attended and took workshops at Ohio Sate University and the Toledo Museum of Art. She was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the Grace Episcopal Church in Defiance. Sharon was a former member of the Fort Defiance Chapter of the DAR.
She is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Ed) Timmons of Bowling Green, Florida. and Diana "Jo Jo" Branham of Defiance; three sons, Steven (Anne) Healy of Holgate, Phil Healy of Holgate and Dale (Vicki) Healy of Marengo, Ohio; five grandchildren, Christopher Healy, Benjamin (Christina) Healy, Shannon Healy, Derek Healy and Freddie Branham; two stepgrandchildren, Brad (Teresa) Timmons and Doug Timmons; six great-grandchildren, Landon Healy, Lincoln Healy, Adelaide Healy, A.J. Healy, Matthew Healy and Justice Healy; two step-great-grandchildren, Madaline Timmons, Grant Harris Timmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. and Gladys (Cole) Greenler, stepfather, Urban Troeger and stepsister, Jean Pinks.
Friends will be received on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church, 308 W. 2nd St., Defiance, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cole Cemetery, Flatrock Township, Henry County, Ohio.
The family has suggested that memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church of Defiance or Defiance College. Friends are invited to share a memory of Sharon and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuenralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 27, 2019