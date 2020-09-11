Sharon Kent

BATAVIA - Sharon L. Kent, 75, left us while peacefully sleeping on the morning of September 9, 2020, at her home in Batavia, Ohio.
She was the beloved wife of the late James L. Kent. Much loved mother of Kimberly (Casey) Burill and James L. Kent II. Treasured, lifelong companion of Gary Bellile, respected by Gary's children, Matt Bellile and Laura Bellile. Cherished grandmother of Trae J. Martinez (Kathy), Connor and Cameron Burill and Dominic Sumner. Dear sister of A. Wayne Forester (Karen) and Bob Forester (Sheila). Devoted sisters-of-the-heart to Carol (Rick) Dougal, Karen Forester, Ge Ge "Birdie" Gerken, and Rebecca Burket. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sharon was born February 12, 1945, to Ray and Toy (Newton) Forester of Aurora, Mo. In 1968, while visiting a cousin in California, she met and married James L. Kent, who preceded her in death in September of 1985. Together they had two children, Kim and Jamie, who reside in Defiance, Ohio.
In 1988, Sharon met her lifelong companion. Sharon and Gary built a life together first in Defiance, later moving to Batavia, Ohio. She enjoyed going to Catholic mass, dining out and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds.
Sharon was employed for several years at the Holiday Inn in Defiance. Here you could see her smiling face chatting with friends while her hands served up drinks.
Sharon was above all passionate and proud of her children and grandsons. She loved taking them shopping and spoiling them with the latest fashion. One of her greatest joys was when "the boys" teased her and made her laugh.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, Ohio, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, also at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Rufenacht officiating. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the service. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
For those who wish to leave a memorial donation in memory of Sharon, you may make them to The Free Store in Cincinnati, or a charity of the donor's choosing. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
