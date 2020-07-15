Sharon Olds

CONTINENTAL - Sharon Faye Olds, 71, Continental, died Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
Her Legacyâ€¦ Sharon was born January 24, 1949, to Francis "Jack" and Edna Eicholtz in Wadsworth, Ohio. On November 8, 1969, she married Robert W. Olds in Norfolk, Va. Sharon was a homemaker and raised three children.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Tammy (John) Wagner of Lebanon, Ohio, Robert (Lori) Olds of Continental and Michael (Mandy) Olds, Holgate; six grandchildren, Colton (Beth) Wagner, Logan (Kenzie) Wagner, Sara (Kyle) Katona, Paige Olds, Jared Olds and Breanna (Jake) Roop; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Eicholtz; and a great-grandson, Reece Wagner.
She always had the love of traveling and going to casinos and from that love she started S&B Tours. Over the last 25 years, she built a business that created many beautiful friendships. She loved creating memories with family and friends on cruises or in Las Vegas. In her younger days, Sharon loved horses and spent several years as a 4-H advisor in Paulding County. Sharon could be sassy, but if you were her family or friend then you were special to her and she would do anything for you. She will be greatly missed.
Her Farewellâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. The celebration of Sharon's life will be private. Burial will be in Monroe Township Cemetery, Continental.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
.