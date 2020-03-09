|
|
PAULDING - Shelley Jo (Herr) Kessler, 58, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was born May 28, 1961, in Paulding, the daughter of Daniel L. and the late Joan M. (Schultz) Herr. She was a delivery news carrier for The Crescent-News.
She is survived by her father, Daniel Herr; daughter, Mandy Bowers; son, Martin "Marty" Kessler, all of Paulding; and "Gypsy Cat."
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Martin "Marty" Herr.
She will be fondly remembered by her previous Crescent-News customers to whom she delivered for years, her friends, and extended family, including her sister of the heart, her cousin, Linda (Vogel) Higgenbotham.
At her request, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 10, 2020