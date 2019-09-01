|
|
PAULDING - Shirley M. Finnegan, 78, Paulding, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 6, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Grace) Lytle. On November 29, 1959, she married Larry E. Finnegan, who preceded her in death on December 7, 2009. She was a member of First Christian Church, Paulding.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Finnegan of Paulding, Kellie (Eric) Morningstar of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Terri Richards of Paulding, and Cindi Finnegan, Paulding; siblings, Donald Lytle, Jerry Lytle, Larry Grace, Joyce Ensley, Carolyn Beady, Sandra Leslie, Cheryl Miller and Cathy Casiano; grandchildren, Olivia (Cory) Mendez, Amber (Randy) Letso, Ozzy (Jackie) Finnegan, Ciera Lipp, Ryan Morningstar, Sage Morningstar and Brooke Morningstar; and great-grandchildren, Leticia Mendez, Izora Finnegan, Odyn Finnegan, Jerika Letso, Gavin Letso and Camden Letso.
Shirley also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Juanita Lytle; and brother, Walter Lytle.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday September 4, 2019, at the First Christian Church of Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 3, 2019