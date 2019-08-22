|
|
Shirley Ann Schudel, 79, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Twin Rivers Care Center in Defiance.
She was born October 29, 1939, to Charles and June (Korney) Schudel. Shirley enjoyed watching NASCAR and Dale Jr., and was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her daughter, Tamara (Miler) Nellett of Batavia, Ohio; brother, Charles Schudel of Defiance; and grandchildren, Paul Hubbard of Denver, Colo., and Nahkitta Luken and Kassondra Nellett, both of Cincinnati, Ohio. She also leaves behind her nephews, Joe Schudel of Hicksville, Tony Schudel of Renton, Va., and Bill Schudel of Defiance; and her nieces, Dee Dee Riley of Defiance and Tina Dockery of Ayersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Honoring Shirley's requests, she will be cremated. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 23, 2019