Shuba Daniels

PAULDING - Shuba Jean Daniels, 87, Paulding, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.
She was born February 6, 1933, in Davisport, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Janie Crisp) Pack. On September 22, 1951, she married Ernest "Ernie" Daniels, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2015. She was a member of Paulding Church of the Nazarene.
Shuba is survived by her son, Terry Daniels, Broughton; daughter, Jan (Bill) Vinson, Auburndale, Fla.; grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Sheets, Christa (Jeff) Schultz, Craig (Cassie) Daniels, Curt (Jennifer) Daniels, Eric Vinson, Drew (Laura) Vinson and Molly (Carter) Ranson; great-grandchildren, Kierstan Baldwin, Brielle, Myleigh and Tatum Sheets, Caleb, Natalie and Blake Schultz, Caitlyn and Crosby Daniels, Owen and Gavin Daniels, Joel and Elliot Vinson.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Allen; daughter-in-law, Rocksanna Daniels; brothers, Lee Edward, Earl, Russell and Willie Pack; sisters, Emma Grimes, Marie Crawford Shaffner and Pauline Dunham Adkins; and great-great grandson, Ashton Maddux Honn.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene. She will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. There will be visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral services, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
